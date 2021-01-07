CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

