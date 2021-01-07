Brokerages Set Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.45 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Luxfer by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

