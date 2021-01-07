Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target at $18.38

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRSWF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $18.91 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

