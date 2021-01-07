Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE CELP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

