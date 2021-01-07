Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine downgraded Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

