Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

CALA stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.