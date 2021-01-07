Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $402.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

