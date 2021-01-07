Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

BWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of BWB opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

