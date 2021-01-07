CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBIZ has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CBZ opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.