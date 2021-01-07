Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioTelemetry (BEAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) recently:

12/29/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

12/23/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – BioTelemetry had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BEAT stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Get BioTelemetry Inc alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.