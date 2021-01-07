IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 422,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 467,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMPACT Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

