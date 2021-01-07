West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut West Shore Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

