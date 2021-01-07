AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Shares Down 1.5%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.50. 5,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMTD International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

