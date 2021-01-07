Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 39,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 121,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.