Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Stock Price Up 35.8%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) traded up 35.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 264,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 171,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 157.71%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

