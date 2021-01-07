CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Shares Down 2.3%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 21,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 19,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

