mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading 2.6% Higher

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

