Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Hold

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVCBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SVCBY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

