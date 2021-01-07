ValuEngine Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Buy

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

