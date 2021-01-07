SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGSOY opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

