Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPMYY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

