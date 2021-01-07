Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $13.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 569,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $167.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.