Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.33 Million

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $782.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.39 million and the lowest is $780.60 million. Energizer posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 896,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

