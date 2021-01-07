Einsteinium Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00453219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,304.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,134,734 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

