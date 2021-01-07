Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post $67.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $65.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $219.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $222.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.61 million, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $296.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 514,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,853. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.