DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Trading Up 5.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 142,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 144,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

DHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

