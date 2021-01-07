Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.58. Approximately 149,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 132,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.