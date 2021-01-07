Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Up 5.2%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.25. 516,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 417,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

