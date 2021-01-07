Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.63 and last traded at $109.44. Approximately 1,546,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,170,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $463,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

