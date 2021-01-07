Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 5.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.54. 1,799,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,718,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 65.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

