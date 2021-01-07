Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 549,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 455,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 651,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.