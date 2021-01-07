Reviewing The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NICE has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.0% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NICE and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $275.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than NICE.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86% The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.57 billion 10.71 $185.90 million $4.35 62.11 The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 14.83 $37.00 million $0.45 127.11

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

