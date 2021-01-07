Bitcoin Confidential 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,520.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,520.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

