Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 5,369,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,204. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

