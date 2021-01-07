Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOGN stock remained flat at $$47.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

