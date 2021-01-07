Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

