Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,328 shares of company stock worth $640,239 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

