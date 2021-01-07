Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 1,900,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,700,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.