Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Trading Up 5.4%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $101.32. Approximately 144,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 176,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

