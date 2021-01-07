Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 787,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 701,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

