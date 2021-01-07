Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.78. 3,773,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,898,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

