WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Trading 5.4% Higher

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.96. 1,438,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,650,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $180,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.