Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.91. 1,956,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,570,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

