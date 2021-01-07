Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 5.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.97. 3,093,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,127,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
