Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 5.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.97. 3,093,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,127,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

