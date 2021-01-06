AirSwap Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $18.94 million and $11.31 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 83.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00045237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00305527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.60 or 0.03016527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AirSwap is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

