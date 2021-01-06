Unobtanium Trading Down 3.2% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $66.83 or 0.00178155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,513.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.66 or 0.01233324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,257 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

