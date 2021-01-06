Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00104936 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1,807.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000107 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00356375 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020498 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.