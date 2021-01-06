Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,199.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $223,199.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00045237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00305527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.60 or 0.03016527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

DTR is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,057,143 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

