Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $16.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.92 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $19.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $84.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.95 million to $105.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $113.47 million, with estimates ranging from $86.83 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,749,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,506,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

