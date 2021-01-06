$480.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $480.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.60 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $457.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

